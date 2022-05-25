Four more suspected cultists arrested while planning attack in Ogun

In continuation of its clampdown on cultists and other criminals across the state, operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday apprehended four members of the dreaded Eiye cult group, where they were holding a nocturnal meeting in preparation for an attack to be launched on members of another cult group.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the latest arrest on Tuesday in a statement he issued.

The suspects: Oriyomi Bankole a.k.a Ortom; Odedina Sodiq; Shofola Ayodeji; and Adelawa Ayo, were arrested at different locations in Oke_lantoro and Technical College in Leme following credible information received by the police that the suspects were meeting in those locations and planning to launch attack after their meeting.

Oyeyemi said upon the information, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, ordered the CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin-led Anti-Cultist Section to storm the meeting venues and dislodge the hoodlums.

In compliance with the CP’s order, the team moved to the scenes at about 8:30pm, where four of the hoodlums were arrested while others escaped.

Recovered from them are cutlasses, battle axes and criminal charms.

Meanwhile, CP Bankole has assured the good people of Ogun State that the command will not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements masquerading as cultists.

He therefore appealed to the general public to partner with the police in waging war against the criminals by informing the police whenever strange gathering is noticed in their vicinity.