Trending
News

Four missing children believed to be alive, 17 days after plane crash

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 19, 2023, Colombian President Gustavo Petro speaks at the Organization of American States headquarters in Washington, DC. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for the resignation of his entire cabinet as the government struggles to get legislation approved by Congress, two ministers told AFP on April 26, 2023. Petro, the country's first leftist president, has so far not made his request public, but in a Twitter post on Tuesday he spoke of a "rethinking of the government." (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Colombian authorities were believed to have found three children and a baby alive 17 days after a plane crashed with them on board in the jungle in the south of the country.

President Gustavo Petro made this known on Wednesday evening.

Metro said: “After arduous search efforts by our Military Forces, we have found alive the four children who had disappeared due to the plane crash in Guaviare.

“A joy for the country.”

Colombian armed forces were still to confirm they had located the four minors aged 13 years old, nine years old, four years old and 11 months old.

On Wednesday morning, they found an improvised shelter built with sticks and branches in the jungle.

The Colombian government deployed more than 100 soldiers, sniffer dogs and local indigenous people to find the children.

The children were on board a Cessna C206 light aircraft when it crashed in the Amazon in the southern Caquetá department on May 1.

The three adults on board died in the crash.

dpa/NAN.

Share.

Related Posts