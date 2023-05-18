Four missing children believed to be alive, 17 days after plane crash

Colombian authorities were believed to have found three children and a baby alive 17 days after a plane crashed with them on board in the jungle in the south of the country.

President Gustavo Petro made this known on Wednesday evening.

Metro said: “After arduous search efforts by our Military Forces, we have found alive the four children who had disappeared due to the plane crash in Guaviare.

“A joy for the country.”

Colombian armed forces were still to confirm they had located the four minors aged 13 years old, nine years old, four years old and 11 months old.

On Wednesday morning, they found an improvised shelter built with sticks and branches in the jungle.

The Colombian government deployed more than 100 soldiers, sniffer dogs and local indigenous people to find the children.

The children were on board a Cessna C206 light aircraft when it crashed in the Amazon in the southern Caquetá department on May 1.

The three adults on board died in the crash.

dpa/NAN.