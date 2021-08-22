Four millionaires emerge from Ecobank Nigeria Super Rewards Scheme

Four customers of Ecobank Nigeria Limited, including Tsoo Alaye, with an Ecobank Microfinance Special Account representing FCT / Northern Region; Badero Modupe Olufunmilayo, with a Personal Flexi Account, representing Lagos Region; Omiwole Damilare Daniel, with an Ecobank Microfinance Special Account, representing Midwest and South West Region; and Hayford Gogo Lawson, with a Personal Savings Account, representing South East and South South have been announced Grand Prize winners of N1million each in the Ecobank Super Rewards Scheme. The four months campaign had seen a total 800 customers winning N25,000 weekly in batches of fifty per week.

Announcing the winners in Lagos, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, said the scheme was designed by Ecobank to reward customers’ loyalty. She lauded the level of participation and interest generated by the scheme. She explained that the four millionaires had the highest deposit and transaction value across the regions of the country within the campaign period.

“We segmented the country into four regions including Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mid-west/South West and South South/South East regions where one millionaire emerged based on highest deposit and transaction value within the campaign duration. They are today being rewarded with N1 million naira each. The spread of the beneficiaries across customer segments and geographical locations is a clear indication that the bank is accepted all over the country. On a weekly basis, 50 customers with the highest deposit and transaction value were rewarded with N25,000 each. In all, 800 customers benefited during the four months campaign period. I use this opportunity to reassure everyone that Ecobank remains committed to maintaining its industry leadership in rewarding its customers. I enjoin those that are yet to open an account with the bank to do so to enjoy its state-of-the-art digital payment and collections platforms, including its products and services.” She stated.

The Ecobank Nigeria Super Rewards Scheme was made simple and easy to ensure both new and existing customers participated and got rewarded. New customers were expected to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30-day period; same applied to existing customers, who only needed to fund their active account with a minimum of N5,000, or reactivate their dormant account with a minimum of N5,000 while maintaining the deposit for a 30-day period. Notwithstanding, customers were allowed to withdraw funds from their account during the campaign period.

Beneficiaries of the reward were announced weekly on different platforms, including the Bank’s social media handles like Facebook – @EcobankNGR, Twitter and Instagram – @ecobank Nigeria and via direct communication with the customers.