Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested four suspects who burgled a phone accessory shop in Ile Ife, Osun State and ran to hibernate in Ogun State.

The suspects were picked up on April 21, 2021.

The all-male suspects: Nura Bashir, 20; Awalu Aliyu, 38; Shuaibu Abdul Rasheed, 25; and Abdullah Usman, 23, were arrested following a report by one Gbenga Siyanbola, who reported at Mowe Police Station that while he was coming from Osun State going to Lagos State, his vehicle developed a mechanical fault somewhere in Mowe.

While trying to rectify the fault, the four men suddenly appeared from nowhere and robbed him of his Samsung phone.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division, CSP Marvis Jayeola, detailed his detectives to go after the hoodlums.

The detectives after weeks of painstaking investigation were able to trace one of the suspects to Ikire in Osun State, where he was apprehended.

His arrest led the police to arrest his other three accomplices.

Surprisingly, in the course of investigation, some other phones and accessories, which had earlier been stolen from the complainant’s factory, were also recovered from the suspects.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had earlier burgled the shop of the same complainant at Ile Ife in Osun State and that the case was reported at ‘A’ Division, Moore, Ile Ife.

Unfortunately for the hoodlums, their recent victim in Ogun State happened to be their earlier victim.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to Osun State Police Command for diligent prosecution.