Four men re-arraigned for alleged murder of two brothers

The Abia state Government on Thursday re-arraigned four men in a High Court for allegedly killing two brothers at Abayi-Ogbuligba in Osisioma Local Government area of Abia State.

Chigozie Ikeokwu, Amanna Temple, Chukwuebuka Nnamani and Godwin Chimezie are being tried for conspiracy, murder and stealing.

The defendants were alleged to have strangled Bright Osuagwu (9) and his brother, Sopuruchi Osuagwu (7), to death on April 2, 2021 at their house in Abayi-Ogbuligba while their parents were away.

The Prosecution Counsel, Nwogu Uloaku, also alleged that the defendants stole many valuables from the house after killing the two brothers.

The four defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, which was read to them in Igbo Language.

The fourth defendant counsel, Chidi Nwachukwu, asked for accelerated hearing of the case.

Justice Teddy Eruba asked Uloaku if her witnesses were in court.

Uloaku told the court that four out of her five witnesses were in court.

Eruba adjourned the case to March 8 and March 15 to enable the prosecution open its case.