Four men on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into the Police College, Lagos and stealing aluminium window frames and glasses.

The police charged Jerry Andrew, 31; Babagida Ahmed, 20; Abdul-raman Supi, 27; and Saliu Muhammed, 35, with conspiracy, burglary and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on February 17 at about 12:30am in Ikeja.

He said the defendants also stole two ceiling fans and two 48-inch mattresses.

The offences, Ajayi said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 307 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.S. Odusanya admitted them to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Odusanya adjourned the case until March 25 for mention.