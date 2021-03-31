Four men on Wednesday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing 520 pieces of clothes worth N4.1 million and receiving stolen goods.

The defendants are Ali Ibrahim, 36; Shittu Fashola, 32; Ogbonna Udoh, 34, and Solomon Obiora, 22.

The first and second defendants who are warehouse assistants were charged with conspiracy and theft while the other two are facing counts of conspiracy and receipt of stolen goods.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Samuel Ishola, told the court that the defendants committed the offences in January and February at N0. 27 Nnamdi Azikwe St., Lagos Island.

He said that Ibrahim and Fashola stole 520 pieces of clothes valued at N4.1 million from their employer, Best Forward Logistics.

He added that Udoh collected four bundles of stolen Jean trousers valued at N308,000 while Obiora collected three bundles and eight pieces of stolen Jeans trousers worth N292,600.

The prosecutor added that the duo collected the goods from Ibrahim knowing that they were stolen.

The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 287 (7), 328 (2)(b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, A.A. Paul, granted the defendants bail in the sum of 200,000 with one surety each.

He adjourned the case until April 26 for hearing.