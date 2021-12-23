Four men in court for allegedly destroying farm worth N500,000

Four men, Abubakar Magaji, Abdullahi Magaji, Muntari Magaji and Yusuf Magaji, on Thursday, appeared before a Kano Sharia Court for allegedly destroying a farm worth N500,000.

The defendants, whose ages were not provided by the court, resides at Lariski Village Bunkure Local Government Area Kano.

They are facing three counts of criminal conspiracy, mischief and inciting disturbance.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Abdul Wada, told the court that Jibrin Adamu, of Lariski village Bunkure Local Government Area, reported the matter at Gwale Police Division, Kano on Dec.10.

Wada said that on the same date at about 12:00p.m., the defendants allegedly conspired and destroyed the complainant`s cassava farm valued N500,000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 120, 363, and 274 Sharia Penal Code Law.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Dr Bello Khalid, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each and one reliable surety.

He said that the surety should be their blood relations.

Khalid adjourned the matter until Jan.20, 2022 for mention.