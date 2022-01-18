Four men docked for alleged break-in, theft of N3 million

The Police on Monday arraigned four men before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for breaking into a Conoil Petrol Station and stealing the sum of N3 million.

The defendants on trial are Adams Ogunshina, 53; Azeez Jimoh, 57; Lewis Ndukuba, 27; and Kazeem Useni, 26.

They are being tried on a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on January 4 at about 3:30am at 45, Funsho Williams, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that the men conspired and broke into the petrol station’s strongroom and stole the sum of N3 million, property of one Scott Apkaveta.

He told the court that the offences violated Sections 280 (1) (a), 306 (2) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 280 prescribes seven years jail term for stealing, while conspiracy, according to Section 411, attracts two years jail term.

The Chief Magistrate, Sadiq Bello, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million, with two sureties each in like sum.

Bello adjourned the case until January 27 for substantive trial.

