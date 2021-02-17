The Code of Conduct Bureau says four deputy local government chairmen, councillors, supervisors and some personal aides to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State will be prosecuted if they fail to regularise their assets declaration forms.

The Coordinator of the CCB in Enugu State, Lucy Ijetta, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu.

Ijetta said: “I have forwarded the first batch of names of the affected political office holders and I am about to send the second batch to CCB headquarters in Abuja.

“One year after assumption of office, four deputy local government chairmen, councillors and supervisors have yet to declare their assets.

“I have already compiled their names and the law must descend on those who have failed to do what is expected of them.

“I wrote a letter to the deputy chairmen as well as to the few special assistants and technical assistants of the governor that have yet to return their assets declaration forms.

“The time frame given to them to return the forms ended last week.

“So this is the last warning.”

Ijetta said the list of the last batch of defaulters will this week leave the state office of the CCB to the headquarters and the affected persons will have themselves blame themselves for whatever happens.

“From there, it will go to the Code of Conduct Tribunal for prosecution.

“So, whosoever finds his/her name on the defaulter list will have themselves to blame.”

She said the CCB has verified the information in the assets declaration forms of Ugwuanyi, Deputy Governor, state Chief Judge, the State Assembly Speaker and a few other top politicians in the state.

Ijetta said: “The information in the forms of the Governor and Speaker were verified in 2019 as soon as they assumed office.

“The Commissioners and members of the state assembly have fully declared their assets.

“Other defaulters include some special assistants, technical assistants and few senior special assistants.

“We expect that after leaving office, they will obtain the end-of-tenure form and also declare their assets.”