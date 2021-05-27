The Ogun State police command said it arrested four notorious land grabbers on Wednesday 26th of May 2021 while they were unleashing violence on the people of Babaode-Onibuku community in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects: Najimu Ojumola, 42; Monday Olaleye, 25; Kehinde Martins, 34 and Felix John, 27, were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters that Babaode-Onibuku village was under siege by a group of land grabbers.

The hoodlums had invaded the village with dangerous weapons, and held residents of the community hostage.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilized his men to the scene.

The hoodlums, on sighting the policemen, launched an attack on the officers and injured one ASP Tajudeen Adeleke and Inspector Babatunde Olayiwola.

They were later subdued, and two among them, Najimu Ojumola and Monday Olaleye, were apprehended.

While the policemen were taking the arrested hoodlums to the station, their colleagues ambushed the policemen at Idiroko road, and attacked them with the view to free the arrested ones.

“They were subsequently dispatched, and the duo of Felix John and Kehinde Martins were equally arrested,” the police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Thursday.

Recovered from the suspects were eight expended cartridges, one live cartridge, one cutlass, three Bajaj motorcycles and one Toyota Corolla with registration number FST 42 FT.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He has also warned land grabbers to steer clear of Ogun State, as the command will not tolerate any form of thuggery and hooliganism in any part of the state.