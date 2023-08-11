Four killed, others injured as Zaria Central Mosque collapses

No fewer than four worshippers were killed while seven others sustained injuries when the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna state collapsed Friday.

The Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, confirmed the incident, saying that the victims were observing the Asr prayer around 4pm when the collapse occurred.

He said: “We had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque yesterday, and was planning to deploy a team of civil engineers to effect repairs, when this unfortunate incident happened.”

While condoling the family of the deceased, the Emir directed that people should pray outside the mosque pending the repairs.

The Emir directed that the funeral prayer of all the corpses will be observed today at 8.30pm at the Emir’s palace.