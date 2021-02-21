Four people have been killed and one person injured as bandits attacked communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday.

Aruwan said the bandits first attacked Ungwan Sha’awa, where they killed one Ubangida Dogo in his house and injured his son, Jude.

He added that the bandits then proceeded to Ungwan Galadima community in the same locality and killed one Bulus Gwamna.

He said the bandits also attacked Ungwan Gamu village, killing one Daniel Danlami.

Based on the attacks, Aruwan said some irate youth in the communities lynched one person to death for allegedly collaborating with the bandits to attack some of the communities.

He, however, stated that security agencies are investigating the alleged collaboration with bandits by some locals during recent disturbing attacks in Kajuru LGA, adding: “Preliminary investigations thereafter suggested that the bandits conducted these attacks with the aid of some local youths.

“As security agencies probed this further, one such suspect known simply as ‘Doctor’, from Kujeni village, was swiftly attacked and killed by youths of Maro in revenge.

“Just before his death, he confessed his involvement in the attack, and named a certain Fidelis Ali, also from Maro, as another accomplice of the bandits. Ali has since been arrested and taken into custody by the Police.”