Four killed in renewed land dispute between Ebonyi communities

Four persons have been killed in a renewed land dispute involving two communities in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the dispute is between Ogwor and Umuobor over a parcel of land called Elueke in the area.

The Ebonyi State Government had earlier in January declared the disputed land a “buffer zone” and ordered both villages to steer clear of the disputed land.

Chinasa Okorie, the Coordinator of Akaeze Development Centre, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday in Abakaliki, describing the killing as “wicked”.

Okorie said: “Among the four persons killed, three were said to be part of a contingent that entered the disputed land to harvest yams on Wednesday, while a woman was killed on Monday.”

He pleaded with the communities to remain peaceful and avoid any act capable of escalating the dispute.

“The government has declared it a buffer zone, so nobody is allowed to enter the land,” the Coordinator said.

The spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Joshua Ukandu, said the command was only aware of the killing of a woman on February 17.

Ukandu said: “We know about the incident involving the killing of a woman on February 17.

“That is the one we have the information.

“The command is investigating the matter.

“Officers and men have been deployed to the area.”

