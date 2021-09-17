Four killed in Benue cult clash, police begin investigation

No fewer than four persons were killed in a clash between rival cult groups in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State on Wednesday.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said two rival cult groups engaged in a supremacy battle to control the area.

He said this resulted in the death of the four believed to be members of the cult groups.

DSP Sewuese Anene, the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the killings via a text message when contacted on Thursday, said three suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings.

Anene added that investigation was ongoing and those found culpable would be prosecute after completion of police investigation.