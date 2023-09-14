Four killed, 18 abducted as suspected bandits hit Sokoto village

In a harrowing turn of events, the village of Giyawa in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State was plunged into chaos leading to the death of four persons following the bandits’ attack.

The Spokesperson, Sokoto State Police Command, Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the terrifying situation to newsmen on Thursday.

According to the Assistant Superintendent of Police, the attackers, suspected to be bandits, carried out the heinous act in the early hours of Thursday and abducted 18 unsuspecting victims.

Rufai said: “Alongside their captives, the attackers also made off with valuable livestock and other possessions, leaving devastation in their wake.

“However, seven of the abducted individuals managed to escape from their captors and bravely returned to their community.”

The spokesman added that the police were resolutely pursuing the culprits responsible for the act.

He added: “We are dedicated to restoring normalcy to Giyawa village and its environs, sparing no effort to bring those responsible to justice and provide the shattered community with the security and peace it so needs.”