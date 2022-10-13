Four in NSCDC net for allegedly attempting to sale dead cow meat

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Borno State has confirmed the arrest of four suspects for allegedly attempting to sale dead cow meat to unsuspecting members of the public.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Malam Musa Faruk, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Faruk spoke with the NAN in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday.

He said: “These suspects are Papilo Jayo, Inusa Usman, Inusa Lawan and Abdullahi Illiyasu.

“They were arrested at the Sabon Gari Polo in the capital of Maiduguri on October 6.

“They were nabbed following a tip off from good citizens on the nefarious act and men of the Command quickly swung into action to arrest the suspects.”

The Commandant said that the arrest of the suspects had prevented what could have been disastrous.

Faruk said the consumption of the unwholesome meat would have constituted a serious health hazards to the good citizens in the state.

“As as soon as investigation into the matter is completed, the suspects would be charged to court.” he said.