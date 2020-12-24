The Police on Thursday arraigned four persons, Sulaimon Ganiyu, 17 (M); Emmanuel Kayode, 22 (M); Tobi Samson, 18, (M) and Abiodun Marian, 18 (F) before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, accused of membership of an unlawful society.

The accused, whose residences were unknown, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, who did not disclose the name of the unlawful society, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on December 18 at about 3:05 p.m at the Osekita area of Iworoko-Ekiti.

He told the court that the offence contravened Section 64(a) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

Counsel for the accused, Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his clients bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Adefumike Anoma, admitted each of the accused to N100,000 bail and a surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until January 29, 2021 for hearing.