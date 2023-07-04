Four hotel employees docked over alleged motorcycle theft

828 828

Four men, on Tuesday, appeared before an Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna state, for alleged motorcycle theft.

The defendants, Ezekiel Dai, Musa Luka, Iliya Bung and one Gideon Bung, are standing trial on two counts of criminal conspiracy and theft.

While Dai, Luka and Bung work at a guest inn in Kafanchan as manager, security and receptionist respectively, the address of the fourth defendant, Gideon Bung was not provided.

The Police prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that one Faisal Hayatu reported the matter at the Kafanchan Divisional Police Station on June 14.

Bishen said that the complainant had arrived at Metro Guest Inn to lodge on March 13, with his Bajaj motorcycle, valued at N490, 000.

She said that when the complainant was about to take the motorcycle inside his room at midnight, the second defendant stopped him and asked him to park it in front of the reception, assuring him that the motorcycle would be safe.

The prosecutor further informed the court that the complainant woke up the following to discover that his motorcycle had gone missing.

Bishen said that the events leading to the theft of the motorcycle drew suspicion to the defendants, which led to their arrest.

Also Read:

According to her, the offences contravened Sections 58 and 270 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State.

The defendants each pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, George Gwani, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 each and one surety each in like sum.

Gwani subsequently adjourned the matter until July 17 for hearing.