Four governorship aspirants, 151,500 others defect to APC in Jigawa

Four governorship aspirants on the platform of the the Peoples Democratic Party and Social Democratic Party have defected to the All Progressive Congress in Jigawa State.

The defection took place on Tuesday.

Those who defected are: Tijjani Gaya, former PDP governorship aspirant and former National Assembly member, who represented Dutse/Kiyawa constituency; Danladi Auyo, former PDP governorship aspirant; Hajiya Ramatu Yalleman, former SDP governorship aspirantl and Ali Sa’adu Birnin Kudu, a former PDP governorship aspirant and former Governor of the state.

Others are: Yakubu Ruba, former Commissioner for Justice and PDP lawyer; Alhaji Jinjiri Dutse, former Commissioner in the defunct PDP government in the state; Alhaji Muhammad Harbo, former Commissioner of the defunct PDP government in the state; Alhaji Nasidi Ali, former Commissioner in the defunct PDP government; and Hajiya Fatima Widi-Jalo a former commissioner in the past Saminu Turaki administration.

The rest are: Alhaji Muhammad Maifulani; Ali Danazumi; Abba Taura; Alhaji Bura Burin and Alhaji Yusif.

Receiving the defectors, Governor Muhammad Badaru said: “These PDP stalwarts have joined our great party, the APC, with 151,500 of their supporters.”

Earlier, the APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Ado Sani, said the defectors decided to join the party having been satisfied with the purposeful leadership of Badaru and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani assured the new members of equal treatment by the party.

According to him, the development marked the end of PDP in the state.

He told Badaru: “This is a clear testimony of the acceptance of your leadership and that of President Buhari.

“And this is also a clear indication that Jigawa people are solidly behind you and President Buhari.

“This also marks the end of PDP in Jigawa as all the important members have decided that the best place for them to be is APC.”

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Yalleman promised to work together to ensure the success of the APC during the 2019 general elections.