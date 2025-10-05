Four governors will cross to APC, some will work against Tinubu — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about the movement of some opposition governors to the ruling party soon, saying that while four more would join the All Progressives Congress (APC), some will work against him in the 2027 elections.

Primate Ayodele made the revelation in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, which was made available to newsmen on Sunday.

He warned Tinubu to be careful of some of these governors because not all of them will support him, as some will act as his enemies even within his party.

The prophet mentioned the governors of Taraba, Zamfara, Enugu and Kano, explaining that while some have good intentions for him, some of them, including those that have already decamped, don’t have his best interest at heart.

He said: “About four opposition governors will decamp to the APC, including Taraba, Kano, Zamfara, and Enugu, but not all of them will work for the president.

“They have an agreement to seal Mr President’s second ambition and work fantastically for him, but not all of them will stick to the agreement.”

The prophet made it known that some of them are decamping to have the blessings of the president for their ambition.

He said: “Some will only move to receive the blessings of Mr President, so the issue of who becomes who will be a very serious matter.”

Primate Ayodele warned President Tinubu to personally review some of the decampees properly to identify those who are enemies.

He also stated that some in the APC are not praying for the victory of the President.

He said: “The matter remains that not all of them will help Mr President to succeed; some are enemies, he needs to review them properly to know those who are his enemies. Some within the party are not even praying for the victory of the president.”