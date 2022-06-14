Four friends docked for allegedly stealing six gas cylinders, three bicycles

Four friends were on Tuesday docked in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos State for allegedly stealing six 12kg gas cylinders, three bicycles and two wheelbarrows.

The police charged Abiodun Oyinlola, 28; Adam Aiyekpo,25; Kelechi Johnson, 29 and Aliyu Maikudi, 25; whose addresses were not provided with theft and breach of peace

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 19,, at about 5a:m, at Plot 13, Oteyi Garden Estate, Abule-Ado area of Lagos State.

Okuoimose alleged that the defendants broke into Ms Obiageli Okechukwu’s apartment and stole six 12kg gas cylinders, three bicycles and two wheelbarrows all worth N390,000.

He said that the defendants also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” he said.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to all the charge.

Chief Magistrate Fadahunsi Adefioye admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000, each with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until June 22, for mention.