Four FGC Yauri girls regain freedom after two years

Two years after the abduction of dozens of schoolgirls from Federal Government College Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State, four of the remaining 11 girls in captivity have regained their freedom.

Daily Trust reports that the four girls, Bilha Musa, Faiza Ahmed, Rahma Abdullahi and Hafsa Murtala were released by notorious bandit leader, Dogo Gide on Friday evening.

“It took six days of negations in the forest before four of the girls were released to us,” Salim Kaoje told Daily Trust on Saturday morning.

“We have seven more still in captivity and two of the parents are still in the forest trying to secure their release.”

He said they had paid an undisclosed amount of money to secure the release of the four girls after they sold their properties and a fund raising that saw many Nigerians assist the parents financially.

In January, Kaoje had confirmed that they were in talks with Dogo Gide after they sought intervention through the mother of the bandit.

FGC Birnin Yauri was attacked by bandits on June 17, 2021, where dozens of students and teachers were kidnapped from the federal government-owned mixed boarding school.

Eleven of the students have remained in captivity despite huge sums of money being paid as ransom and prisoner swaps at different times.