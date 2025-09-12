Four feared killed, others injured as gunmen storm burial ceremony in Anambra

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Thursday night attacked a burial ceremony in Ezi Village, Ogidi community in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing four persons and injuring at least 15 others.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants, believed to be from a rival cult group, stormed the venue on motorcycles while family members were performing the burial rites.

They opened fire on mourners, sending others scampering for safety before fleeing the scene.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, the spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said operatives from Ogidi Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, quickly responded, restored normalcy, and evacuated the victims to hospitals.

Ikenga said the Command has commenced a discreet investigation to identify, trace, and arrest the perpetrators, adding that preliminary findings suggested that the incident is connected to a clash between rival cult groups.

He said, “Following a distress call in the late hours of September 11, 2025, that armed men suspected to be cultists invaded a burial ceremony at Ezi Village, Ogidi, Idemili North LGA, and opened fire on the attendees, resulting in the death of four persons while 15 others sustained serious injuries.

“Police operatives from Ogidi Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, swiftly mobilised to the scene, restored normalcy, and immediately evacuated the victims to hospitals for medical attention.

“In the course of the operation, 16 expended cartridges were recovered as exhibits.

“The Command has since launched a discreet investigation to identify, trace, and arrest the perpetrators, as preliminary findings suggest that the incident is connected to a clash between rival cult groups.”

He further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, has strongly condemned the incident and assured residents of the command’s resolve to rid the state of cult-related violence and other criminal activities.

“The Command urges members of the public to remain calm, security-conscious, and to continue to provide useful information by reporting suspicious movements or persons to the nearest Police formation.

“Further developments will be communicated in due course,” the statement added.

