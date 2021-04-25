No fewer than eight security operatives are feared killed when gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra launched a night attack on two checkpoints along the Airport Road, Omahwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This is coming barely a week after the state police command said it had beefed up security at border towns following threats of an attack by members of the proscribed IPOB in the state.

The attacks, which took place about 11:30 pm on Saturday, were at the Joint Taskforce checkpoint in Omagwa and the Nigeria Customs Checkpoint at Isiokpo, also in Ikwerre LGA of the state.

Sources in the area said the attacks were launched simultaneously on the two security locations.

The source said, “Two burnt corpses were recovered at the JTF checkpoint. While three were recovered at the Customs checkpoint and three other dead corpses were also recovered at the scene.”

When contacted, spokesman for the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, said an official statement on the incident would be made public soon, while spokesman of the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Major Charles Nkwocha was yet to respond to calls to his mobile.