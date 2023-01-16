Four escape death in Osun auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun, said four persons escaped death in an accident on Ilesa – Ipetu highway.

The is contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

According to the statement, the accident occurred around Iwaraja junction on Monday at about 9:00 a.m. before the quick response of the corps .

”A green Toyota Avalon with number plate FKJ 762 FE had head on collision with a green commercial vehicle with number plate BGT 624 LG .

”Also, two people sustained injuries and have been taken to RS11.12 FRSC clinic for further treatment.

”The accident happened due to speed and route violation by the vehicle owners.”

The Command advised motorists against dangerous driving, adding that any road violators apprehended would be severely dealt with.