Four persons were on Tuesday arraigned at Iwo Road Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan for alleged breach of peace in the neighbourhood.

Oluwatoke Bamidele, 22; Adewuyi Babatunde, 21; Adebisi Sunday, 20; and Adeleke Bolaji, 19, are being tried each on a two-count charge of conspiracy and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, ASP Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that Bamidele, Babatunde, Sunday and Bolaji allegedly conspired to commit the offences.

Ogunremi said the four defendants sometimes in August 2020 allegedly conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace in Agbadagbudu area, Ibadan.

He said they were alleged to have damaged properties of residents in the area.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 249 (D) and 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Oladiran, granted all four suspects bail in the sum of N20,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Oladiran then adjourned the matter till February 11 for further hearing.