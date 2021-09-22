Four die, two missing as bus plunges into River Niger in Kogi

Four persons have been reported dead and two others missing as a passenger bus plunged into River Niger in Koton Karfe area of Kogi.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lokoja.

It stated that a Toyota Hiace bus with 15 passengers on board plunged into the river late Tuesday night.

Mr Solomon Agure, the state Sector Commander of the FRSC, who confirmed this, said the bus with registration number Plateau – JJN 73 XA took off from Ijora Seven Up under bridge in Lagos and was heading to Kano.

According to Agure, four people, including a woman, died in the accident while seven others were critically injured.

He said that the corps engaged the services of eight divers to rescue victims and recovered four dead bodies.

Agure explained that two female passengers were still missing, saying that all efforts to trace their bodies proved abortive.

He, however, explained that two passengers escaped unhurt.

The sector commander said that the injured victims and the dead were taken to the General Hospital, Koton Karfe, and the bus recovered and taken to FRSC office also in Koton Karfe.