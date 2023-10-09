Four die, three injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Four persons were killed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday when a luxury bus rammed into a truck.

Three other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

Florence Okpe, Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun confirmed the incident in Abeokuta.

She said the truck did not stop after the bus rammed into it while negotiating a bend around “Kara’’ axis on the expressway

ALSO READ:

Tinubu greets Gombe Governor on 62nd birthday

Sanwo-Olu mourns renowned corporate lawyer, entrepreneur, Chris Ogunbanjo

Politicians intimidating our personnel in Kaduna – FRSC boss

Okpe said also that 21 persons, 13 men and eight women, were involved in the accident.

The corpses were deposited at a morgue in Sagamu in Ogun, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, she said.