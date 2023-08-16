Four die in Sagamu-Benin Expressway early morning accident

Four persons have been confirmed dead in an early morning accident on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Omolola Odutola, confirmed the accident.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the accident occurred at about 6:45am on Tuesday, with the four persons involved, all male, dead.

The names of those who died were Rasak Olayinka, Kelechi Nwagu, Sorunke Emmanuel and Ademola Ayinla Timothy, whose age was said to be 26 and a student of the Department of Guidance and Counselling of the Lagos State University.

According to Odutola, a Lexus car, a truck and a Toyota Sienna were involved in the accident that occurred around Babcock University Junction along Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

A Geon truck with registration number: LAR 730 XB, white colour, driven by Olayinka of 82, Ilaye Street, Isale Oko, Ofin, Sagamu; a Toyota Sienna ash colour with no registration number driven by Nwagu of 16, Ngwuagba, Obosi, Anambra State; and a blue colour Lexus car with registration number BDG 979 HD Blue, driven by Emmanuel of 28, Mushin Road, Isolo, Lagos.

The fatal accident occurred when the driver of the Lexus car rammed into the moving truck, which led to it somersaulting and hitting the Sienna.

Apart from the driver of the Lexus, Timothy was also trapped.

They were all rushed to the hospital but did not make it.