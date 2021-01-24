The Federal Road Safety Corps Kwara Command, on Sunday, said four persons died in a crash which occurred on the outskirts of Ilorin, on Ogbomoso-Ilorin road.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the casualty figure to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ilorin.

Owoade said that the accident occurred as a result of speeding and dangerous driving, adding that 18 persons were involved in the crash.

“The road crash occurred this afternoon (Sunday) on the Ogbomoso-Ilorin axis, at Otte to be precise.

“The accident, which was as a result of speed limit violation and dangerous driving, involved a commercial Toyota Hilux bus carrying 18 passengers.

“Eyewitnesses told us that the driver was driving too close to a smoking trailer. So he must have hit the trailer from behind and somersaulted, after which it went up in flames.

“Out of 18 passengers, seven persons sustained varying degrees of injury, four died, while others came out unhurt,” he said.

Owoade said that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ilorin, while six of those who sustained injuries were also taken to the same hospital and one other person to Hebron Apata Hospital, Eiyenkorin.

“There were no items recovered at the accident scene because the vehicle got burnt beyond recognition.

“The traffic control department of the Nigerian Police Force has taken over,” he said.

The sector commander expressed appreciation to the state Ministry of Health for releasing its ambulance for quick response, while also thanking other sister agencies for their efforts.

Owoade cautioned motorists against speeding and reckless driving in their own interest and those of their passengers.