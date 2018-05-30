Four die in Ogun boat accident

No fewer than four persons died on Wednesday in a boat accident at Akere in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun.

Several others were said to be missing after the incident which was said to have occurred at about 11.am on the waterways.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the incident happened when the boat conveying passengers and goods broke down midway into the journey.

Eye witnesses, who attributed the boat accident to overloading, also said that the passengers failed to put on standard life jackets.

The witness said: “The boat was conveying the passengers, including secondary school students, several bags of garri and nine motorcycles.”

The Chairman of Ipokia Local Government Area, Senayon Josu, who confirmed the incident, said four persons died in the mishap while 10 survived.

He said a rescue team comprising marine policemen, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and local divers were helping in the rescue operation.

Josu explained that the survivors were taken to the General Hospital in Ipokia for medical treatment.

Josh who commiserated with the families of the victims, gave an assurance that efforts were being intensified to rescue the remaining victims.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who also confirmed the accident, however, said: “three passengers have been confirmed dead while five persons were rescued alive’’.

According to him, no fewer than 20 persons boarded the ill-fated boat.

He gave an assurance that the rescue operation would continue until the last person was found.