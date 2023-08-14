Four die in Enugu communal clash, police arrest 12

The Enugu State Police Command says 12 suspects have been arrested over a communal land dispute that left four people dead in two communities in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Sunday.

Ndukwe said that the clash between Oyofo and Awha communities occurred on Friday at about 10am.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the deployment of police operatives to Oyofo and Awha communities.

“The deployment is to maintain the normalcy already restored in the area after the clash.

“The clash led to the murder of four males and the burning of one tricycle and five motorcycles.”

The police spokesman noted that preliminary investigation showed that the clash was due to land ownership tussle between the communities.