Four detained over violent clash between supporters of Sanusi, Bayero

Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested at least four suspects in connection with the violent clash that erupted between supporters of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and his rival, the 15th Emir, Aminu Bayero.

Spokesperson for the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in a terse statement sighted on Tuesday.

According to him, the suspects were currently in police custody pending an ongoing investigation into the incident.

“Yes, the command has arrested four suspects and they are now in police custody as the investigation is still ongoing,” SP Haruna said.

It was gathered that the clash occurred when Bayero was returning from the condolence visit he paid to the family of late Alhaji Aminu Dantata en route to the Kofar Kudu palace currently occupied by Sanusi.

