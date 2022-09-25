Four dead,10 injured in auto crash in Bida

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed four persons dead and 10 others with varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident in Zanchita village on Bida – Kutugi Road, Bida LGA of Niger.

Kumar Tsukwam, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Sunday that the crash involved a commercial bus with registration number BNK 342 XA conveying 14 passengers.

Tsukwam said that the lone accident occurred on Sunday at about 9:25 a.m., where four of the passengers died at the scene.

”The injured victims were rescued and taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at the mortuary,” he said.

The commander blamed the accident on speeding, diversion and loss of control.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

The commander said the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.