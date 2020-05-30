The Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State says four persons died while six others sustained injuries in three separate accidents in the state on Friday.

Clement Oladele, Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, gave the details in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Ota, Ogun State.

Oladele explained that the first crash occurred at about 10:30am due to tyre burst and excessive speeding on Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, near Showo.

It involved two vehicles: a Mazda bus marked AKM 125 AA and a KIA bus, marked KRD 34 CW.

Oladele said five persons were involved, with three sustaining varying degrees of injuries, but no fatality.

He added: “The three injured persons were rescued and taken to an undisclosed hospital for intensive treatment.”

The Commander said the second crash happened at about 1:30pm around Arepo Bus Stop on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The lone accident, involving a motorbike marked AYE 428 UL carrying three persons, was caused by dangerous riding.

While one person died, two others sustained injuries.

The FRSC top shot said: “The corpse of the victim has been deposited at Idera hospital morgue, while the survivors are receiving medical attention at ROA Hospital, Arepo in Ogun.”

Oladele said the third crash, involved a Toyota Camry car, marked KTU 421 CA, and a Bajaj motorcycle marked GGE 723 QF.

The accident, according to Oladele, happened at about 7:49pm due to route violation and driving against traffic around the long bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The commander said the car drove against traffic and rammed into the motorcycle, leading to the death of three male adults, while one person sustained injuries.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Idera Hospital morgue, while the survivor is also receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

Oladele advised motorists to drive cautiously and desist from driving against traffic to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

NAN.