No fewer than four persons, including an infant, died on Thursday in an accident involving a mini truck and a bus on Asaba-Ibusa -Warri road, Delta.

Uchechukwu Wihioka, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in the area confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Asaba.

Wihioka noted that the accident which occurred at about 8.30 a.m. was as a result of break failure.

The FRSC boss noted that 16 persons – six male adults and 10 female adults — were involved in the accident.

He said that four persons and an infant died instantly while the rest passengers sustained some injuries.

“The crash involved a mini truck with registration number ABH-534XA and a bus with registration number AJL-551YQ

“The brake of the mini truck failed, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the bus,” he said.

He said the injured had been taken to the hospital before the arrival of FRSC rescue team.

While wishing the injured quick recovery and condoling with the families of the dead, Wihioka urged motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles.

“Driver need to ensure that their vehicles meet the minimum safety standards before putting them on the road to avoid crashes on our roads,” he said.