The International Committee of the Red Cross, Nigeria delegation, says it is treating five persons wounded in a car explosion in Maiduguri, Borno State on Friday.

The ICRC Head of Delegation in Nigeria, Eloi Fillion, disclosed this in his tweets shared by the ICRC Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Dawobe.

Fillion said: “Two vehicles blew up on Improvised Explosive Device between Ngala and Dikwa on Friday killing four persons and injuring eight others.

“Five of the most seriously injured victims are now being treated by my colleagues from the ICRC surgical team at the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, while another was referred to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that ICRC has given surgical care to no fewer than 9,150 patients in Maiduguri in 18 months.

According to ICRC fact sheet, no fewer than 7,700 received surgical care from the ICRC surgical team in 2019.

It stated that more than 350 pardons were placed on admission for surgery, just as the team carried out more than 1,450 surgical interventions between January and June, 2020

“Out of those received in the period, 11 critical patients were referred to UMTH,” it stated.