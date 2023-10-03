Four charged with stealing employer’s N5m

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned two men and two women who allegedly stole N5 million from their employer.

The defendants are 29-year-old supervisor, Paul Ipadeola; 28-year-old cashier, Anuoluwapo Babalola; another supervisor whose age was not given, Martins Chibuzor, and a cashier, Dorcas Abimbola, aged 27.

All the defendants live in Lagos.

They are standing trial for conspiracy and stealing.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the offences from January to August at Health Rite Pharmacy and Supermarket located at 4, Ogunnusi Road, Ojodu Berger, Lagos State.

Akeem said that the defendants conspired to steal the sum from Health Rite Pharmacy and Supermarket.

Akeem said that the stealing was discovered during auditing of the company’s account.

He said that the defendants could not give a satisfactory explanation about how the sum got missing.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until October 23 for mention.