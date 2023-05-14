Four Bank staff arrested over death of debtor’s wife

Operatoves of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested four staff of ZEFA Microfinance Bank at Abule Ijoko, Lemode area of Ifo Local Government Area.

They were arrested over the death of a 50-year-old woman, Vivian Omo, wife to one of their debtors.

According g to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, trouble started when the bank staff visted the home of the deceased to ask for the payment of a loan taken from the bank by the deceased’s husband, but they were told that the man was not at home.

Not satisfied with the woman’s explanation about the whereabout of her husband, the bank staff decided to pack all the electronics in the house to their office, a step that was resisted by the deceased.

While Omo was struggling with the Bank’s staff, one of them pushed her, she fell down and became unconscious.

She was there and then rushed to hospital for medical attention, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The report was quickly lodged at Agbado Divisional Police Hadquarters by the daughter of the deceased.

Owong to this, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado Division, CSP Awoniyi Adekunle,, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the four staff were arrested.

Those arrested were Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi and Femi Oloko.

Owo’s corpse has been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The Cpmmand’s Commissioner, CP Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Oladimeji also warned loan agencies to stop taking laws into their hands in the process of recovering loan from their debtors, as anyone caught in such act will be arrested and prosecuted.