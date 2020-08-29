The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four men for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 65-year-old man, Sokari Braide.

The Spokesman of the Command, Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Friday during the parade of the suspects.

Omoni said the suspects were arrested following discreet investigation by operatives of the Eagle Crack Unit at the Mile 1 Police Station.

He said Braide was kidnapped on August 8, 2020 at Elechi Waterfront, Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, the State capital.

He said his captors had collected a ransom of N1.2 million from his wife, but did not release him as promised.

Omoni said the kidnap was masterminded by a prime suspect simply identified as Mr. Perfect, who acted as the middleman between the kidnappers and the victim.

He said the victim revealed this on his hospital bed before he died, adding that the information led to the arrest of the suspects.

He said: “Families without letting the police know, went ahead to deliver a ransom of N1.2 million.

“They thought that man has been released.

“They later called the wife that her husband has been released.

“When they (family) got there, he was unconscious.

“That was when they alerted the police.

“We got there, recovered the man and took him to the hospital.

“He made a few comments before he finally gave up the ghost.

“The clue he (the diseased) gave to us was what led to the arrest of the man who went to deliver the ransom.

“Unknown to him, that man has been working with him and knows everything about him.

“He (Perfect) even compelled the wife not to report to the police.”