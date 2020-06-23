Three suspects have been arrested for establishing a fake Frank Mba Foundation and opening an account for the foundation to defraud the public at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this on Monday at a media briefing.

Mba said the suspects also opened a Facebook account and other online platforms in the name of the foundation and started soliciting for funds from Nigerians.

The FPRO said the suspects had projected themselves as humanitarians, who were working with Frank Mba Foundation to raise funds to support vulnerable Nigerians.

He said that the suspects were arrested by Police online monitoring team, adding that investigation into the case had commenced.

Mba said a 58-year-old man had also been arrested for impersonating Mrs. Abba Kyari, wife of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the suspect had reached out to prominent Nigerians, soliciting for donations to enable him organise special prayers for the soul of the late Chief of Staff.

According to Mba, in the course of doing that, some of the prominent Nigerians contacted became suspicious and reached out to the Police.