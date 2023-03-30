Four Army personnel die in Bauchi crash seven hours after five were killed

Four persons were killed in an auto crash in Lago village in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Wednesday.

Thirteen other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the lone accident which involved one Toyota bus.

The crash came barely seven hours after five people were killed in another auto crash in Panshanu village on the Toro-Bauchi Highway, also in Bauchi State.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, attributed the cause of the crash to burst tyre and loss of control by the bus driver.

Abdullahi said: “The 17 persons involved in the fatal crash are all male Nigerian army personnel travelling to Abuja on official assignment.

“Four of them lost their lives on the spot while 13 others sustained head injuries, bruises and fracture.”

Abdullahi added that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue at the General Hospital, Darazo, while the injured were taken to the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi, for treatment.

The Sector Commander advised motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.

—