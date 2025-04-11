Founder, Akin Fadeyi Foundation tipped for ‘Nigeria Happens to Me’ project

In furtherance of its resolve to promote Nigeria and Nigerians’ spirit of resilience, the National Orientation Agency has engaged the services of the Founder/Executive Director of the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Akin Fadeyi, in its project: “NIGERIA HAPPENS TO ME.”

The initiative of the NOA is to amplify successful Nigerian entrepreneurs confronting the odds and thriving in businesses and creative ventures.

In a statement posted on his Facebook handle, Fadeyi said: “Nigeria can happen to us in different ways.

“Even as our story in Nigeria is replete with social deficits.

“It can be better and the government owes citizens the imperative dividends of social contract.

“Demanding for it is a given.

“Nonetheless, it won’t always be a woeful aggregated inference when we look at an exhaustive picture.”

For close to a decade, Fadeyi has been the convener of a national rebirth project: “Corruption not in my country.”

This was launched in 2016 to galvanise citizens’ awareness against grassroots corruption.

He has in the same vein launched multidimensional partnerships with Federal Government institutions ranging from the National Orientation Agency in 2016, Nigerian Police in 2017, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission in 2016 and launched the anti-corruption reporting App: FlagIt, with the Federal Road Safety Commission and other partners in 2019, with Professor Fatima Waziri-Ado, representing the then President, as Keystone Speaker.

On the “Nigerian happens to me” project, Fadeyi eulogised the DG of the NOA, Mallam Issa Lanre Onilu, for conceptualising the telling of our own story within the fog of negative narratives pervading our nation.

He said: “In my interaction with the Director General, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, he said the NOA has an unequivocal commitment to ensuring the faces of Nigerians who are thriving despite our challenges are shown to the world.

“We owe them this amplification that sells them and expands their business frontiers.

“The pilot scheme, which is scheduled to begin in Lagos would be coordinated by Mr. Tukur Adedeji Mustafa and NOA Director, while in Osun State, the NOA Director, Stephen Adebiyi, will play host to our team.

“We will go state by state till we have covered the whole of the South West.”

Fadeyi vowed that the interview with these unknown Nigerians who are doing great things in the face of very challenging circumstances shall bring more spotlight on them.

He emphasised that his strategic collaborative relationship with the NOA dates back to years.

He said: “The National Orientation Agency was the first federal government institution to adopt our ‘corruption not in my country project in 2016’.

“I also recall that after the production of our COVID-19 messages in 2020, the NOA took it to the Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha, and he instructed NTA to grant us free airtime every night for about eight months in partnership with the FG.

“Lagos Government equally partnered through the kind disposition of the Honourable Commissioner, Gbenga Omotoso.

“This explains why I do not engage the government in fisticuffs.

“I derive more results from mainstreaming advocacy intervention ideologies to the centre in a way that bridges the gap between the government and the people.”

On the new project, the Founder/ED of the Akin Fadeyi Foundation disclosed: “Our corporate production arm and Donor-feeder to the Foundation, Bufferzone Limited, shall be working with the NOA to showcase the resilience and milestones of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“If you have got the Bank of Industry loan or other government incentives, or if you know anyone doing well you may want us to showcase, either on Facebook or elsewhere, mention them in your comment.”

