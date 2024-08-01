Foundation unveils winners of Hadith competition

Morocco-based Foundation has unveiled winners of the maiden Hadith Competition, in Nigeria.

Adam Hassan Mohamed, from Borno State, North East Nigeria, emerged winner with 19.35 points.

He was rewarded with N200,000 cash prize, in the first category (memorisation of the 40 Hadiths, the transmission chain and the texts).

Ibrahim Umar Abubakar from Kano State, North West, Nigeria followed, with 19.6 points. He received N300,000 cash prize in the second category (memorisation of the 20 texts of the Hadiths with rulings), while Yakub Bello Mohammad emerged third and the toughest category (memorisation of 20 texts, rulings, benefits, jurisprudential positions and applications).

In addition, he received N300,000 cash prize for his efforts in scoring 19.70 points out of 20.

The winners, in addition, received plaques and certificates.

The competition was sponsored by the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema in Prophet’s (Muhammad) Hadith.

The historic event was held on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the National Mosque, Abuja.

The Nigerian Convener of the exercise, Prof. Ibrahim Makari Ahmad, who is also one of the Imams of the National Mosque, will hoist Nigeria’s flag at the grand finale scheduled to hold in Rabat, Morocco later in the year.

Prof. Ahmad, while commending the participants on their efforts, described every participant as a winner, noting that the margin wins were just in decimals.

He said the competition is aimed at promoting the Sunnah (way of life) of the Prophet, the position of the Sunnah as the second primary source of Islamic legislation.

He added: “This competition is the initiative of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Africa Oulema, which has its headquarters in Rabat, Morocco and it’s headed by His Royal Majesty, King Mohammed VI and he’s the organiser.

“The winners here will represent Nigeria at the international competition to be announced by the Board later”.

A total number of 173 participants were selected from across 36 states.

Prof. Ahmad explained that the essence of the competition is to promote the study, memorisation and application of Hadiths.

He disclosed: “It is also to encourage young African youths to pay attention and give importance to the story of Hadith of Prophet Mohammad (may the peace of Allah be upon him) and for them to be able to imbibe his characteristics.

“This is the maiden edition of the competition in Nigeria. The competition was held in 48 branches worldwide and each branch is expected to conduct this between June 22nd and July 31st, 2024”.

According to Prof. Ahmad, each participant is expected to participate in the three categories (memorisation of the 40 Hadiths, the transmission chain and the texts, memorisation of the 20 texts of the Hadiths with rulings) and memorisation of 20 texts, rulings, benefits, jurisprudential positions and applications).

