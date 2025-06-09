Foundation sponsors over 1000 students for 2025 JAMB

The Dele Shittu Foundation has sponsored over 1,000 indigent students for the 2025 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board examination in Kwara.

Dr Lanre Shittu, the Chairman of the foundation made this known on Monday in Ilorin while speaking at a news conference organised to mark the 1st year anniversary of the organisation.

Shittu said the foundation has also supported more than 1,400 pupils through its back-to-school outreach, which provided school fees and learning materials.

He disclosed that the foundation is set to establish vocational centres across the three senatorial districts of Kwara to promote youth entrepreneurship and skills acquisition.

He explained that the entrepreneurship will include training programme on Mechatronics, textile design, graphics, cell phone repairs, plumbing and welding among others.

Shittu observed that the foundation’s mission is centered on human capital development through access to opportunity such as education, healthcare and empowerment to the less privilege.

“The foundation initiatives has eased financial burdens for families and opened doors for underserved students to continue their education across the 16 local government area of the state,” he said.

He also explained that the foundation’s food relief efforts reached had more than 1,500 households across the state.

He added that the palliatives comprising of staples such as rice, beans and garri were distributed to cushion the effect of rising living costs on vulnerable families.

According to him, the organisation also prioritises mentorship sessions for young people to guide them towards self-reliance and becoming responsible citizens in Nigeria.

