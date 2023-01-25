Foundation offers scholarship to 92 students in Kogi

The Richard Osaeyi Foundation said it has offered scholarships to 92 students from Okoro-Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State

The beneficiaries of the scheme cut across Polytechnic, Colleges of Education and Universities.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, Richard Osaseyi, confirmed this in a statement Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the Foundation decided to extend the gesture to University’s students in order help them acquire skills that would help them in future.

“We have decided to take the initiative to tertiary institutions so that they will round off from the university at the age of 20 to 21 and 50 per cent of their problems will be solved.

“By investing in the educational development of the younger generation, the future of the communities will be secured and assured.

“I decided to extend the scheme to tertiary institutions because of the overdriving passion of the foundation to reach everywhere possible.

“By investing in our students who have great potential and by investing in their educational development, we won’t be bothered about what the future holds,” he said.

He said that plans are also underway to impact over 2,000 students in communities in the state through the scholarship scheme.

Pedro Adewale, National President, Okoro-Gbede Development Association, who commended the foundation, said God has used Osaseyi to better the lives of the people in the community.

He urged other well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the gesture of the foundation.

Ologedemi Temitope, a beneficiary of the scheme, said: “I have never seen where a sponsor will take care of pupils in primary and students in secondary schools and tertiary institutions,“he said.

A total of 108 students in public schools across Kabba/Bunu and Ijumu LGAs of Kogi, benefited from the Foundation scholarship scheme.

The Foundation was established in 2013 to organise programme to facilitate the development of the society through social work, education and health, assisting widows and orphans among others.