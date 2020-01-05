Hon. Ned Nwoko, Founder of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, a humanitarian NGO, on Sunday said the organisation would champion the eradication of malaria from Nigeria and Africa through research funding.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nwoko stated this when Rear Admiral Habila Ngalabak, Chief of Defence, Civil-Military Cooperation of the Nigerian Military, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The military chief earlier said the visit was to rally support and partnership with relevant civil stakeholders in commemoration of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Week.

The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Week celebration is to honour gallant members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who paid the ultimate price in the defense of fatherland.

It is also meant to generate funds via donations for the welfare of dependants of those who have suffered various setbacks as a result of their participation in wars.

According to Nwoko, the PNNF is worried by the devastating effects of the malaria scourge in Nigeria and Africa in general, and is set to work toward a malaria-free continent in the foreseeable future.

He said the organisation has launched “Kill malaria before it kills you” campaign as a final onslaught against mosquitoes and malaria in Africa, and world work with national and multilateral organisations to achieve results.

He added that the foundation hoped to collaborate with governments, private organisations and the civil society toward achieving its objectives of extending malaria intervention programmes beyond control and palliatives to permanent eradication.

According him, the PNNF’s short-term delivery plan on the malaria eradication programme is a national mobilisation for the fumigation of Nigeria and other African countries.

Naomi said as an ex-member of the House of Representatives, he planned to push for legislation at the National Assembly for a National Fumigation Day or week in Nigeria, and wouls encourage same in other African countries.

“The long-term strategy toward delivering the project is investing in development of reliable anti-malaria vaccine and the foundation plans to establish academic research grants for malaria vaccine in five universities spread across the continent.

“I have approved the sum of 750, 000 dollars for that research, and the grants shall be accessed by selected scientific scholars in Africa.

“Malaria is seen as an African problem, and it should therefore be handled by Africans, but our leaders have not shown the will and determination in this regard.

“Presently, only six countries out of 54 that make up the African continent are recognized by the World Health Organization as malaria-free, while the remaining 47 are endemic countries,” he said.