The Sambo Dasuki Foundation has commended the Federal Government for the release of retired Col. Sambo Dasuki the former National Security Advisor from detention.

Malam Suleiman Galadima, the Sokoto State Coordinator of the foundation disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Sokoto.

Galadima said the release of Dasuki, who was the grand patron of the foundation, was triumph of the rule of law, adding that by the gesture President Muhammadu Buhari was on his way to becoming a great democrat.

“His release was also in line with the teachings of the great Prophet of Islam Muhammad as entrenched by our forefathers who founded the Sokoto Caliphate.

“Dasuki has also decided to forgive those having hands in his ordeal and persecution,’’ he said.

The federal government had on December 24, 2019, ordered the Department of State Services to comply with the court bail granted Dasuki by releasing him from detention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dasuki was facing trial on an alleged diversion of N19.4 billion arms funds as well as illegal possession of arms.