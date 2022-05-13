Foundation donates medical equipment to FTH Gombe

MTN Foundation has donated medical equipment to Federal

Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe for the residents of North Eastern State.

items donated included two Dental Chairs with Accessories,

an ENT Console, Complete set of Laparoscopy and Hysteroscopy equipment.

Speaking at the inauguration and handover ceremony of the equipment Friday in Gombe, the capital city, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, charged the FTH to imbibe maintenance culture to ensure that the equipment lasts long.

The Minister, who was represented by Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, the Director, Hospital Service, Federal Ministry of Health, said “I charge those members of staff that will handle the equipment that we are inaugurating today to always put patients first in their conduct.

“This will enable them to benefit maximally from your professional knowledge, you must have compassion for patients, taking cognizance that the majority of them reside in rural communities and are less privileged.

“You must reach out to them and include them in your resolve to encourage healthy living.”

He thanked MTN Foundation “for the remarkable gesture”, while calling on other organizations to emulate them.

The Chairman of MTN Foundation, Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, said the goal was to improve quality of life through partnerships in communities where MTN operates.

Represented by Odunayo Sanya, the Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, he said the Foundation had been partnering with Gombe State Government in so many ways.

He added that “prior to this donation, we have upgraded Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities in some local

government areas of the state.

“No fewer than 4,377 persons across the state have benefitted from MTN medical outreaches. We also made various donations to some orphanages in the state.”

The Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami, said the Government-Private Partnership was a welcome development as MTN Foundation fulfills its corporate social responsibility by complementing the government’s effort.

He said “We always encourage the private sector to support the government in providing infrastructure, while the government provides the enabling environment for the economy to grow.”

Dr Felix Ogedegbe, the acting Board Chairman of FTH Gombe, thanked Pantami for supporting the hospital through various

interventions like the Digital Economy Centre, among others.

Ogedegbe, who was represented by Azerz Ense, hospital board member, thanked MTN Foundation and appealed to public-spirited individuals to support the hospital for the benefit of the teeming population in the state.

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, said the present administration was passionate about the health sector and that was why on assumption of duty, 114 Primary Health Care Centres were upgraded across the state aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Represented by his Deputy, Manasseh Jatau, Tahaya said that the intervention by MTN Foundation was apt, considering the increase in health challenges.

He called on private organizations and individuals to emulate the foundation.

The highlights of the occasion were the inauguration of the equipment donated by MTN Foundation by Pantami, the launch of newly constructed Accidents and Emergency Unit by Ehanire, as well as the inauguration of a road network by Yahaya.